SummitTX Capital L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,014 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 20.6% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 97,453 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 15.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 31,493 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $178.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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