SummitTX Capital L.P. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,816 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,604,567,000 after buying an additional 1,853,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,597,804,000 after buying an additional 1,361,888 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after buying an additional 37,719,041 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,388,278,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $135 from $145 but maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial potential upside from current levels. The continued positive rating suggests confidence in Disney’s longer-term recovery. Benzinga reference

Citigroup lowered its price target to $135 from $145 but maintained a rating, implying substantial potential upside from current levels. The continued positive rating suggests confidence in Disney’s longer-term recovery. Positive Sentiment: Disney is investing at least $30 million in projects outside its theme parks, while Disney Vacation Club is offering new summer member benefits. These initiatives could support resort spending, membership engagement and recurring revenue. Disney World investment article

Disney is investing at least $30 million in projects outside its theme parks, while Disney Vacation Club is offering new summer member benefits. These initiatives could support resort spending, membership engagement and recurring revenue. Positive Sentiment: Disney is reportedly considering a new Home Alone film involving Macaulay Culkin, potentially giving the company another recognizable franchise opportunity, although no project has been confirmed. Home Alone report

Disney is reportedly considering a new Home Alone film involving Macaulay Culkin, potentially giving the company another recognizable franchise opportunity, although no project has been confirmed. Neutral Sentiment: Disney plans to replace Microsoft GitHub Copilot with OpenAI’s Codex. The move highlights efforts to improve use of artificial-intelligence tools, but its financial impact is not yet clear. Disney AI tools article

Disney plans to replace Microsoft GitHub Copilot with OpenAI’s Codex. The move highlights efforts to improve use of artificial-intelligence tools, but its financial impact is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Disney is reportedly conducting another round of cuts at Pixar. While the reductions may lower costs, additional layoffs at a key creative studio raise concerns about animation output, morale and the strength of future film releases. Pixar cuts article

Disney is reportedly conducting another round of cuts at Pixar. While the reductions may lower costs, additional layoffs at a key creative studio raise concerns about animation output, morale and the strength of future film releases. Negative Sentiment: Analysts expect earnings growth in Disney’s upcoming report, but recent previews say the company lacks the combination of factors typically associated with an earnings beat. That caution may be limiting enthusiasm ahead of results. Disney earnings preview

Analysts expect earnings growth in Disney’s upcoming report, but recent previews say the company lacks the combination of factors typically associated with an earnings beat. That caution may be limiting enthusiasm ahead of results. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast slightly to $7.46 from $7.47, adding to evidence that analysts are making modestly more cautious estimates. Disney analyst estimate report

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4%

DIS opened at $98.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The company has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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