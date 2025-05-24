Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU - Free Report) TSE: SU by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,966,689 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 804,125 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.04% of Suncor Energy worth $462,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Suncor Energy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,508 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 82,720 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SU opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU - Get Free Report) TSE: SU last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.4133 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Suncor Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy's payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Suncor Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

