Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,160 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8%

JPM opened at $356.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $359.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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