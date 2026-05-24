Swedbank AB Buys 17,157 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BNY

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BNY - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,883 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.13% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $102,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,319,884 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,279,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,847 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,670,202 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,283,514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,345,266 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,454,116,000 after buying an additional 2,034,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 639.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,076,729 shares of the bank's stock worth $771,080,000 after buying an additional 6,119,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the bank's stock worth $488,564,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,857,487. The trade was a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $719,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,569.18. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,091 shares of company stock worth $6,568,423 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $130.50 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $139.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.41 and a 1-year high of $139.15. The company has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.37.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.31. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon's payout ratio is 26.27%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

Further Reading

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