Swedbank AB Buys 47,541 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,728 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 47,541 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.25% of Cigna Group worth $182,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cigna Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,235 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Cigna Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 422,728 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $121,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 1,016.8% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Cigna Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 683,751 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $197,091,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $4,124,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $286.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.63 and a 200-day moving average of $276.10. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $338.89. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.74 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.80.

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Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,904 shares of company stock worth $60,277,068. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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