Swedbank AB Buys 74,356 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Swedbank AB increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118,952 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 74,356 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $171,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Rock Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,121,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,609,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $197.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $158.29 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $165.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average of $154.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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