Swedbank AB Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Swedbank AB lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,841 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 17,034 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.24% of D.R. Horton worth $99,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,899 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the construction company's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

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D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $143.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.17 and a 12 month high of $184.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. D.R. Horton's payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.54.

Read Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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