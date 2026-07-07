Swedbank AB Has $553.01 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,780,507 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,690,861 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.16% of Palantir Technologies worth $553,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,143,000. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced an expanded AI platform agreement with GNP Seguros , its first publicly announced commercial customer in Latin America, which broadens the company’s international footprint and supports its push beyond government contracts. Article Title

Palantir announced an expanded AI platform agreement with , its first publicly announced commercial customer in Latin America, which broadens the company’s international footprint and supports its push beyond government contracts. Positive Sentiment: D.A. Davidson upgraded Palantir to Buy from Neutral , citing its growing role as an AI orchestration layer for enterprises. Analyst upgrades can help reinforce confidence after the stock’s recent weakness. Article Title

, citing its growing role as an AI orchestration layer for enterprises. Analyst upgrades can help reinforce confidence after the stock’s recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces argued that Palantir’s recent selloff may have created a more attractive entry point, with some noting strong revenue growth, high net retention, and expanding commercial adoption. Article Title

Several commentary pieces argued that Palantir’s recent selloff may have created a more attractive entry point, with some noting strong revenue growth, high net retention, and expanding commercial adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are still weighing Palantir’s high valuation against its rapid growth, with multiple articles this week highlighting both bullish long-term AI demand and concerns that the stock remains expensive after its sharp run-up. Article Title

Investors are still weighing Palantir’s high valuation against its rapid growth, with multiple articles this week highlighting both bullish long-term AI demand and concerns that the stock remains expensive after its sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage pointed to the stock’s steep decline from its highs and ongoing concerns about insider selling and prior volatility, which may cap enthusiasm even after the latest bounce. Article Title

Some recent coverage pointed to the stock’s steep decline from its highs and ongoing concerns about insider selling and prior volatility, which may cap enthusiasm even after the latest bounce. Negative Sentiment: Palantir also faces lingering risk from political scrutiny around its UK NHS contract, which remains an overhang for investors watching government renewal risk. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ PLTR traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 20,222,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,368,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.44 and a 200 day moving average of $147.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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