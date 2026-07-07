Swedbank AB Has $675.88 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,710,960 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 247,808 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.7% of Swedbank AB's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Swedbank AB owned about 0.22% of Cisco Systems worth $675,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citic Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. New Street Research raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.48. 4,221,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,978,934. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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