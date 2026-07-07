Swedbank AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588,587 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 395,371 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 0.8% of Swedbank AB's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.29% of Lam Research worth $766,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Down 8.5%

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $29.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $320.40. 5,882,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,362,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $438.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $347.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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