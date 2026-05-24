Swedbank AB Sells 32,597 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Swedbank AB cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,879 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 32,597 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $59,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE UBER opened at $71.87 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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