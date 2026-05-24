Swedbank AB Sells 4,880 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,104 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $133,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $311.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $212.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.69. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $281.46 and a 1 year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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