Swedbank AB Sells 607,000 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,398,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 607,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 1.34% of Mirion Technologies worth $79,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 156,740 shares of the company's stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 89,565 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 276,501 shares of the company's stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 88,464 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the company's stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,576,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIR. Weiss Ratings cut Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Melius Research upgraded Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.13.

View Our Latest Report on Mirion Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $435,163.48. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE MIR opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.Mirion Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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