Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Purchases 7,604 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,767 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,865,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,920 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,922 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $418,828,000 after acquiring an additional 690,277 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6,342.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 673,403 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $153,354,000 after acquiring an additional 662,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,227,516 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $507,241,000 after acquiring an additional 398,250 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,439,589 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $555,311,000 after acquiring an additional 352,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,261,187.67. This represents a 45.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.8%

NXPI opened at $294.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $183.00 and a one year high of $306.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.NXP Semiconductors's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.290-3.720 EPS. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.75.

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NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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