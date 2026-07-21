Swiss National Bank Acquires 33,900 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,780 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of IQVIA worth $85,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $204.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.72. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.50 and a 1-year high of $247.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. IQVIA's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IQV

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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