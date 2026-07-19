Swiss National Bank Acquires 67,840 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102,640 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 67,840 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $541,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $532.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.36 and a 52-week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore set a $570.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $602.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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