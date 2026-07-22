Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,708,500 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 427,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of SoFi Technologies worth $58,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $190,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 378,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,570,132.70. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,302 shares of company stock worth $2,182,523. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The firm's fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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