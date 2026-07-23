Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Deckers Outdoor logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,700 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Deckers Outdoor worth $42,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 374.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,149,719 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $326,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $252,729,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,353 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $273,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,517 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $175,058,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5,324.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,498,106 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $155,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:DECK opened at $102.36 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.18. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $126.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 41.19%. Deckers Outdoor's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus set a $128.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DECK

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Deckers Outdoor Right Now?

Before you consider Deckers Outdoor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deckers Outdoor wasn't on the list.

While Deckers Outdoor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines