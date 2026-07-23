Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,700 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Deckers Outdoor worth $42,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 374.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,149,719 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $326,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $252,729,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,353 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $273,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,517 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $175,058,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5,324.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,498,106 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $155,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:DECK opened at $102.36 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.18. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $126.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 41.19%. Deckers Outdoor's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus set a $128.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DECK

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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