Swiss National Bank Buys 50,280 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,245 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,280 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of GE Vernova worth $695,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 68.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $1,058.44 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,037.54 and its 200 day moving average is $908.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $530.16 and a 1 year high of $1,195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Article Title

Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Article Title

Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Article Title

GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent note highlighted conflicting analyst views on GE Vernova, which may temper enthusiasm if investors become more cautious into earnings. Article Title

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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