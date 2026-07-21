Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,300 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Celestica worth $109,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,695 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,423,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,623 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,187,650,000 after buying an additional 798,782 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 5,806,149.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,081,323,000 after buying an additional 3,657,874 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,214 shares of the technology company's stock worth $673,471,000 after buying an additional 356,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,265,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $670,279,000 after buying an additional 530,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Weiss Ratings cut Celestica from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Celestica Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of CLS opened at $307.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.05. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.11 and a 12-month high of $474.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.59.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica's revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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