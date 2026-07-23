Swiss National Bank Grows Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,900 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of PTC worth $49,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of PTC by 86.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 2,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 target price on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $171.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Trading Down 6.3%

PTC opened at $113.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $108.50 and a one year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business's 50 day moving average price is $128.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.93.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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