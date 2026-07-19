Swiss National Bank Has $1.13 Billion Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,186,810 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 346,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of Swiss National Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of AbbVie worth $1,128,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $267.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $254.53 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $229.80 and its 200-day moving average is $221.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.63 and a 52 week high of $261.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 340.89%.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Article Title

AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Article Title

Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for AbbVie to $14.08 from $14.23, though the new estimate remains close to the consensus of $14.18 and is not a major deviation. Article Title

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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