Swiss National Bank Has $325.02 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390,400 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Corning worth $325,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1.3% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co raised its holdings in Corning by 0.5% during the first quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 15,893 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $154.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $192.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $271.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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