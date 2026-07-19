Swiss National Bank Has $457.19 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437,075 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Analog Devices worth $457,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 264.3% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 53,939 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 39,131 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,183.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,962 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,057,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,470,000 after buying an additional 90,908 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp lifted its earnings estimates for Analog Devices across FY2026, FY2027 and several interim quarters, signaling stronger expected demand and profitability ahead. Analog Devices analyst estimate update

KeyCorp lifted its earnings estimates for Analog Devices across FY2026, FY2027 and several interim quarters, signaling stronger expected demand and profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reaffirmed an Overweight rating and a $525 target price, which implies meaningful upside versus the current trading range. Analog Devices analyst rating and target

KeyCorp reaffirmed an rating and a target price, which implies meaningful upside versus the current trading range. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted ADI’s expanding liquidity via a new $3 billion credit line and its planned Empower Semiconductor deal, which could help fund growth in industrial and AI data center markets. ADI credit line and AI power deal article

Earlier coverage highlighted ADI’s expanding liquidity via a new and its planned Empower Semiconductor deal, which could help fund growth in industrial and AI data center markets. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles comparing ADI with other technology peers suggest the stock’s relative performance is being watched closely, but they do not point to a specific new company event. ADI peer performance article

Recent articles comparing ADI with other technology peers suggest the stock’s relative performance is being watched closely, but they do not point to a specific new company event. Negative Sentiment: ADI recently underperformed the broader market in a session cited by market coverage, reflecting some near-term selling pressure in the stock. ADI declines more than market article

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $375.36 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $406.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.96.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here