Swiss National Bank Has $973.01 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,420 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 89,640 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 0.6% of Swiss National Bank's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Caterpillar worth $973,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $1,226,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. Finally, Ticino Wealth acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5%

CAT opened at $881.26 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $931.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.46 and a 1-year high of $1,073.46. The stock has a market cap of $405.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst updates turned incrementally more optimistic on Caterpillar’s earnings outlook, with Erste Group Bank and Zacks Research lifting FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly EPS estimates. Higher profit expectations can support the stock by reinforcing the view that CAT’s long-term demand and pricing power remain solid.

Multiple analyst updates turned incrementally more optimistic on Caterpillar’s earnings outlook, with Erste Group Bank and Zacks Research lifting FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly EPS estimates. Higher profit expectations can support the stock by reinforcing the view that CAT’s long-term demand and pricing power remain solid. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted Caterpillar as a leading industrial and equipment name versus peers like Volvo, citing stronger earnings momentum, rising estimates, and long-term growth tied to infrastructure, electrification, automation, and AI data-center buildout demand.

Several commentary pieces highlighted Caterpillar as a leading industrial and equipment name versus peers like Volvo, citing stronger earnings momentum, rising estimates, and long-term growth tied to infrastructure, electrification, automation, and AI data-center buildout demand. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage noted Wall Street is expecting Caterpillar’s upcoming Q2 2026 report to show another double-digit profit increase, which keeps investor attention focused on whether results can justify the stock’s premium valuation.

Pre-earnings coverage noted Wall Street is expecting Caterpillar’s upcoming Q2 2026 report to show another double-digit profit increase, which keeps investor attention focused on whether results can justify the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Caterpillar as a high-quality company with a strong brand and global dealer network, but also warned that the valuation looks rich. That limits near-term upside unless earnings growth continues to outpace expectations.

Several articles framed Caterpillar as a high-quality company with a strong brand and global dealer network, but also warned that the valuation looks rich. That limits near-term upside unless earnings growth continues to outpace expectations. Negative Sentiment: Caterpillar was also mentioned in broader market weakness and “AI selloff” coverage, and Zacks Research downgraded the stock from strong-buy to hold. That suggests some investors are becoming more cautious after the recent run-up.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,789.82. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $980.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $980.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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