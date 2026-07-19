Swiss National Bank Increases Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,993,100 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 789,400 shares during the quarter. CocaCola makes up approximately 0.5% of Swiss National Bank's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of CocaCola worth $912,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company's stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 4.2% in the first quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Heavy call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for a rebound or expecting volatility around the stock. Traders bought 75,333 call options, well above the recent average. Quiver Quant article on Coca-Cola options activity and cyberattack

Heavy call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for a rebound or expecting volatility around the stock. Traders bought 75,333 call options, well above the recent average. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted KO benefiting from its defensive profile as investors look for more stable dividend names ahead of earnings, which may be helping support interest in the stock despite the cybersecurity issue. Benzinga article on Coca-Cola stock movement

Some coverage noted KO benefiting from its defensive profile as investors look for more stable dividend names ahead of earnings, which may be helping support interest in the stock despite the cybersecurity issue. Neutral Sentiment: Coca-Cola also announced a quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a high-quality income stock, though this is unlikely to be the main driver of today’s trading.

Coca-Cola also announced a quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a high-quality income stock, though this is unlikely to be the main driver of today’s trading. Negative Sentiment: The fairlife cyberattack is the key negative catalyst, since it hit a growth brand and temporarily suspended U.S. production, raising fears of lost revenue and added recovery costs. Reuters article on fairlife production halt

CocaCola Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of KO opened at $81.50 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $85.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.63.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on CocaCola from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KO

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

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