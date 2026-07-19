Swiss National Bank Purchases 190,640 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Swiss National Bank raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,743,260 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 190,640 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of International Business Machines worth $664,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time.

IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes.

Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning.

IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift.

Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift. Negative Sentiment: IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure.

IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock.

Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is turning more cautious, with some estimate reductions and technical warnings reinforcing bearish momentum.

International Business Machines Stock Down 3.0%

International Business Machines stock opened at $212.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company's 50-day moving average is $263.84 and its 200-day moving average is $263.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $291.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $292.89.

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International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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