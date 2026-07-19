Swiss National Bank Purchases 396,700 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,974,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 396,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $362,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,947,272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,391,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,321,308,000 after buying an additional 7,837,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,026,000 after buying an additional 6,084,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,391 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted Bristol Myers Squibb’s NDA for mezigdomide in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, a meaningful regulatory step that could strengthen the company’s oncology pipeline and future revenue prospects. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Wins FDA Review For Mezigdomide In Multiple Myeloma

The FDA accepted Bristol Myers Squibb’s NDA for in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, a meaningful regulatory step that could strengthen the company’s oncology pipeline and future revenue prospects. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed traders buying a notably higher-than-average number of call options , suggesting some investors are positioning for additional upside in BMY.

Unusual options activity showed traders buying a notably higher-than-average number of , suggesting some investors are positioning for additional upside in BMY. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a strong value stock , reinforcing the view that the shares may still look attractive on valuation grounds. Here's Why Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) is a Strong Value Stock

Recent commentary highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a , reinforcing the view that the shares may still look attractive on valuation grounds. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage continues to point to a “Hold” consensus, indicating analysts are not broadly turning more bullish or bearish on the stock. Bristol Myers Squibb Company NYSE: BMY Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Brokerage coverage continues to point to a consensus, indicating analysts are not broadly turning more bullish or bearish on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to $6.10 from $6.12 , but the change is modest and still near consensus, so it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver by itself.

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to from , but the change is modest and still near consensus, so it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver by itself. Negative Sentiment: The small downward revision to longer-term earnings expectations may indicate some caution around Bristol Myers Squibb’s post-2026 growth trajectory, which could limit enthusiasm if investors focus on future profitability.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $60.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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