Swiss National Bank Purchases 925,200 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,218,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 925,200 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.4% of Swiss National Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Broadcom worth $4,091,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $396.81 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

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Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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