Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $234,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $53,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $89,007,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REGN alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $676.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $640.99 and a 200-day moving average of $717.97. The company has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $541.00 and a 1 year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

More Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $855.00 to $854.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 price target (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $787.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here