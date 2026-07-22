Swiss National Bank Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144,600 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of DexCom worth $71,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Down 1.2%

DXCM stock opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $89.98. The company's 50 day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,911 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $364,052.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,708.50. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,670.07. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 71,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,241 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DexCom from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair raised DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

See Also

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