SWP Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

SWP Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 3,471.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,715 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Booking comprises 1.9% of SWP Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SWP Investment Management LLC's holdings in Booking were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in Booking by 191,965.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,832,970 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,171,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Booking by 1,497.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 870,520 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,665,168,000 after purchasing an additional 816,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,271,041,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 862.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 218,080 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,167,890,000 after buying an additional 195,411 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,070.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 194,765 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $34,715,000 after buying an additional 188,622 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Booking Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $192.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.14 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The business's 50-day moving average price is $176.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $10,229,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 425,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,572,025.25. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,625 shares of company stock valued at $11,445,375. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore set a $245.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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