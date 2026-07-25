Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,501 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP's holdings in F5 were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,408 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $74,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60,203 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of F5 by 272.8% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 768 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,590 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its position in F5 by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 2,258 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total value of $1,276,346.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,592,618.71. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,178.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,295,158.08. This trade represents a 22.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore raised shares of F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of F5 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $382.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

F5 Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $392.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.44. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $435.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Further Reading

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