Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 14,294 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,809 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 14,294 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises about 1.8% of Systematic Financial Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.29% of EMCOR Group worth $78,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EME stock opened at $848.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm's 50 day moving average is $816.81 and its 200-day moving average is $726.47. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.68 and a 1 year high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $799.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EME

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $34,416,471 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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