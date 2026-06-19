T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,168 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,864 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.7% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,183,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 10Elms LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,013.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,016.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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