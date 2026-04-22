TABR Capital Management LLC Invests $3.38 Million in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,067 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald's by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in McDonald's by 2.1% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s is launching a refreshed value menu with $3 and sub-$3 items intended to drive traffic and frequency; Wall Street commentary (UBS/MarketWatch) says the move reinforces McDonald’s value advantage and could boost transactions. Read More.

McDonald’s is launching a refreshed value menu with $3 and sub-$3 items intended to drive traffic and frequency; Wall Street commentary (UBS/MarketWatch) says the move reinforces McDonald’s value advantage and could boost transactions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets detail what’s on the expanded value lineup, which should support low-end traffic and share gains if it converts light spenders. Read More.

Multiple outlets detail what’s on the expanded value lineup, which should support low-end traffic and share gains if it converts light spenders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: KeyBanc trimmed its price target to $345 but kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in the long-term thesis while acknowledging 2026 volatility. Read More.

KeyBanc trimmed its price target to $345 but kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in the long-term thesis while acknowledging 2026 volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains around a “Hold/Average” stance heading into earnings; investors will watch same-store-sales, margin commentary and promotion cadence. Read More.

Analyst consensus remains around a “Hold/Average” stance heading into earnings; investors will watch same-store-sales, margin commentary and promotion cadence. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings guides and previews are circulating—expect single-digit EPS growth forecasts and heavy analyst focus on promotions vs. margin trade-offs. Read More.

Pre-earnings guides and previews are circulating—expect single-digit EPS growth forecasts and heavy analyst focus on promotions vs. margin trade-offs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp and other outlets have lowered short-term expectations for MCD, flagging a more volatile 2026 outlook that pressures the stock. Read More.

KeyCorp and other outlets have lowered short-term expectations for MCD, flagging a more volatile 2026 outlook that pressures the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies trimmed sales and same-store sales forecasts amid signs of softer March demand, warning Q1 profit may come in slightly below estimates—creates downside risk to guidance and consensus. Read More.

Jefferies trimmed sales and same-store sales forecasts amid signs of softer March demand, warning Q1 profit may come in slightly below estimates—creates downside risk to guidance and consensus. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage (Barron's, Yahoo) highlights the risk of diminishing returns from heavy promotions: value can drive traffic but may compress margins if sustained. Read More.

Coverage (Barron's, Yahoo) highlights the risk of diminishing returns from heavy promotions: value can drive traffic but may compress margins if sustained. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro warnings (Goldman Sachs) about near-term consumer weakness add to caution that promotions may be necessary but costly. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald's from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of McDonald's from $354.00 to $345.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Trading Down 1.8%

McDonald's stock opened at $301.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.95. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $283.47 and a 52 week high of $341.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total value of $8,706,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,587,915. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,657 shares of company stock worth $23,723,307. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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