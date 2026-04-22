TABR Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.95 Million Investment in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000. Garmin accounts for 1.0% of TABR Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,197,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,973,044,000 after buying an additional 499,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,250,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,785,304,000 after acquiring an additional 126,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $367,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,419,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $296,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $330,373,000 after acquiring an additional 182,548 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $877,538.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,058,811.34. This trade represents a 11.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,914 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $5,009,964.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,214,788.50. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 40,725 shares of company stock worth $10,213,222 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company's stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $265.65 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $178.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Garmin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Garmin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.00.

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About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin's products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin's product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

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