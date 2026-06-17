Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Russell Investments Group Ltd.'s 9th Largest Position

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,170,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 374,407 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,267,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $301,040. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,496 shares of company stock worth $304,667. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.4%

TSM opened at $426.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $206.20 and a 12 month high of $450.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 29.20%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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