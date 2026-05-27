Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,346 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC remains a key beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with reports citing surging demand for its advanced chips and packaging services as the main drivers behind the rally. Article Title

TSMC remains a key beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with reports citing surging demand for its advanced chips and packaging services as the main drivers behind the rally. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles note that Taiwan’s market capitalization has jumped above India’s largely because of TSMC’s powerful AI-driven run, underscoring investor enthusiasm for the company’s scale and earnings momentum. Article Title

Multiple articles note that Taiwan’s market capitalization has jumped above India’s largely because of TSMC’s powerful AI-driven run, underscoring investor enthusiasm for the company’s scale and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s growth is being framed as durable rather than short-lived, with commentary arguing the AI boom could last through 2027 and support continued chip demand. Article Title

TSMC’s growth is being framed as durable rather than short-lived, with commentary arguing the AI boom could last through 2027 and support continued chip demand. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC filed a routine April portfolio update showing a shift toward fixed income, but the company said its capital structure was unchanged, so the filing appears unlikely to materially affect the stock. Article Title

TSMC filed a routine April portfolio update showing a shift toward fixed income, but the company said its capital structure was unchanged, so the filing appears unlikely to materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: Investor attention was also drawn to insider selling and Cathie Wood trimming TSMC exposure, which can create some caution around the stock despite the broader bullish AI backdrop. Article Title

Investor attention was also drawn to insider selling and Cathie Wood trimming TSMC exposure, which can create some caution around the stock despite the broader bullish AI backdrop. Negative Sentiment: Huawei’s reported chipmaking breakthrough and plans for 1.4nm chips by 2031 raise longer-term competition concerns, suggesting China is working to narrow the technology gap with TSMC. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $413.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $190.56 and a 1 year high of $421.97. The business's fifty day moving average is $373.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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