Talon Private Wealth LLC Makes New $923,000 Investment in American Express Company $AXP

Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,051 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in American Express by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,139 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $336.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.35. The firm has a market cap of $227.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. American Express had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Express from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $324.00 to $315.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $372.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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