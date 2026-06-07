TD Asset Management Inc Buys 379,282 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 14,047.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,982 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 379,282 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.87% of CommVault Systems worth $47,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the third quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 188.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In related news, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 277 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $29,555.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,404,812.20. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 8,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $837,648.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,425,673.51. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 75,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,811 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting CommVault Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Robbins LLP, Hagens Berman, DJS Law Group, and others, issued fresh reminders and “opportunity to lead” notices about the ongoing CVLT securities fraud class action, keeping legal risk front and center for investors. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Robbins LLP, Hagens Berman, DJS Law Group, and others, issued fresh reminders and “opportunity to lead” notices about the ongoing CVLT securities fraud class action, keeping legal risk front and center for investors. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits reference allegations that Commvault’s Q3 2026 results exposed inconsistencies with its prior growth story and followed a sharp one-day share-price drop in January, which may reinforce concerns about disclosure quality and drive selling pressure. Article Title

The lawsuits reference allegations that Commvault’s Q3 2026 results exposed inconsistencies with its prior growth story and followed a sharp one-day share-price drop in January, which may reinforce concerns about disclosure quality and drive selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: One item noted that brokerages still show a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” suggesting analysts have not broadly turned bearish despite the litigation headlines. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVLT

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $200.68. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.27.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

See Also

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