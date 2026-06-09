TD Asset Management Inc Has $12.51 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,877 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 39,750 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in United Airlines were worth $12,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,286 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 31,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909,263 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $87,804,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 830.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,679 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 107,796 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,491,352 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $143,915,000 after purchasing an additional 427,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $562,473.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,372,065.43. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,263. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Susquehanna set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.59.

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United Airlines Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $119.21.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: United said it remains open to buying airport slots, gates, or other assets if weaker rivals come under pressure from higher fuel prices, which could strengthen its competitive position without pursuing a large merger. Reuters article on United asset-buying strategy

United said it remains open to buying airport slots, gates, or other assets if weaker rivals come under pressure from higher fuel prices, which could strengthen its competitive position without pursuing a large merger. Positive Sentiment: United is expanding its Caribbean network with a new Newark/St. Croix nonstop route starting later this year, adding to its leisure and international route mix. Yahoo Finance article on St. Croix route

United is expanding its Caribbean network with a new Newark/St. Croix nonstop route starting later this year, adding to its leisure and international route mix. Positive Sentiment: The exit of Spirit Airlines from the U.S. market has reduced competition and could support industry pricing, which may help major carriers like United. Yahoo Finance article on Spirit exit and competition

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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