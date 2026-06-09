TD Asset Management Inc Has $13.35 Million Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,142 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.19% of Krystal Biotech worth $13,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 106.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1,270.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 788.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 79.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts: Sign Up

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $301.76 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $283.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.53. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.99 and a 1 year high of $319.48.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.11 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total value of $193,903.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total transaction of $7,702,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,623,337.05. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYS has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Krystal Biotech

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Krystal Biotech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Krystal Biotech wasn't on the list.

While Krystal Biotech currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here