TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 16,475 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,601 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $43,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 730 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company's stock.

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Ecolab Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:ECL opened at $258.60 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $243.15 and a one year high of $309.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $261.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Ecolab's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ecolab's payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $266,039.92. Following the sale, the director owned 11,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,087,281.98. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $250.65 per share, for a total transaction of $250,650.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,323,899.50. This represents a 4.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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