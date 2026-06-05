TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 20,851 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,938 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $131,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Adobe by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock valued at $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company's stock valued at $469,467,000 after acquiring an additional 710,357 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 174,626 shares of the software company's stock valued at $61,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,473 shares of the software company's stock valued at $361,383,000 after acquiring an additional 174,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Adobe by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,611 shares of the software company's stock valued at $75,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $258.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $421.48. The firm's 50-day moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average is $282.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $338.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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