TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX is Metropolis Capital Ltd's 10th Largest Position

Metropolis Capital Ltd lowered its stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,085 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 58,518 shares during the period. TD SYNNEX makes up approximately 5.6% of Metropolis Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 1.44% of TD SYNNEX worth $175,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ossiam boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 675.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key TD SYNNEX News

Here are the key news stories impacting TD SYNNEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and new 52‑week high — TD SYNNEX reported a strong quarter (EPS and revenue above expectations; revenue +18% YoY) and the stock reached a new 52‑week high on the results. Read More.

Q1 earnings beat and new 52‑week high — TD SYNNEX reported a strong quarter (EPS and revenue above expectations; revenue +18% YoY) and the stock reached a new 52‑week high on the results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised price target to $210 and set an "outperform" rating, signaling material upside from current levels and adding institutional support for the rally. Read More.

RBC raised price target to $210 and set an "outperform" rating, signaling material upside from current levels and adding institutional support for the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs boosted its price target to $205 and maintains a "buy" rating, reinforcing analyst confidence following the earnings beat. Read More.

Goldman Sachs boosted its price target to $205 and maintains a "buy" rating, reinforcing analyst confidence following the earnings beat. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst commentary on Hyve and forward EPS growth — Seeking Alpha writeups highlight Hyve’s rapid scaling (now ~27% of EBIT), new hyperscaler customers, and expectations for continued strong EPS growth and margin expansion, supporting longer‑term upside. Read More. Read More.

Bullish analyst commentary on Hyve and forward EPS growth — Seeking Alpha writeups highlight Hyve’s rapid scaling (now ~27% of EBIT), new hyperscaler customers, and expectations for continued strong EPS growth and margin expansion, supporting longer‑term upside. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Featured among stocks that beat estimates and noted for a recent analyst price‑target increase from Barrington — more third‑party recognition following the earnings outperformance. Read More.

Featured among stocks that beat estimates and noted for a recent analyst price‑target increase from Barrington — more third‑party recognition following the earnings outperformance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus broker view summarized as "Moderate Buy" — a constructive but not unanimous endorsement that suggests cautious optimism among the broader sell‑side community. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $183.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SNX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $26,344.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,461.25. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 13,900 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $2,384,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,326,116.96. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,915 shares of company stock worth $12,342,936. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.0%

SNX opened at $186.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $191.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.27 and a 200-day moving average of $156.06.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.49. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 1.52%.The business had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. TD SYNNEX's payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TD SYNNEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TD SYNNEX wasn't on the list.

While TD SYNNEX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here