TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,357 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Corning were worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 111.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $176.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $143.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $2,206,423.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,249. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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