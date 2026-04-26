TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 2,581 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,481,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,012,773,000 after buying an additional 164,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,816,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,244,604,000 after buying an additional 59,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,740,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,067,194,000 after buying an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,432,565,000 after buying an additional 50,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 497,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,244,447,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts: Sign Up

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,835.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,776.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,983.77. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,593.21 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 50.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MercadoLibre from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,685.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

Trending Headlines about MercadoLibre

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

Positive Sentiment: DBS issued a positive report highlighting favorable fundamentals or outlook for MercadoLibre, which can support demand for the shares by reinforcing growth expectations. DBS positive report

DBS issued a positive report highlighting favorable fundamentals or outlook for MercadoLibre, which can support demand for the shares by reinforcing growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4 highlights and coverage of MercadoLibre’s marketplace strength (revenue growth, GMV, or segment momentum noted in market roundups) support the constructive narrative for long-term growth. Q4 highlights

Recent Q4 highlights and coverage of MercadoLibre’s marketplace strength (revenue growth, GMV, or segment momentum noted in market roundups) support the constructive narrative for long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: “Brokers suggest investing” coverage reiterates bullish sell‑side sentiment but notes the limits of average broker ratings — helpful for flow but not a fresh catalyst. Broker commentary

“Brokers suggest investing” coverage reiterates bullish sell‑side sentiment but notes the limits of average broker ratings — helpful for flow but not a fresh catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data is uninformative (zero/NaN in the release) and does not indicate a short squeeze risk or cap on downside at present. (Data shows effectively no days-to-cover.)

Reported short-interest data is uninformative (zero/NaN in the release) and does not indicate a short squeeze risk or cap on downside at present. (Data shows effectively no days-to-cover.) Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded MELI from “hold” to “strong sell,” a move that can pressure sentiment and trigger selling by momentum-focused funds. Zacks downgrade TickerReport

Zacks downgraded MELI from “hold” to “strong sell,” a move that can pressure sentiment and trigger selling by momentum-focused funds. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noted a steeper intraday decline versus the market recently, signaling short-term selling pressure and volatility for the stock. Price weakness coverage

Coverage noted a steeper intraday decline versus the market recently, signaling short-term selling pressure and volatility for the stock. Negative Sentiment: James Hambro & Partners materially trimmed its MELI stake — a notable institutional sale tied to concerns over rising competition and rapid credit expansion, which increases downside risk if others follow. Stake sale article

James Hambro & Partners materially trimmed its MELI stake — a notable institutional sale tied to concerns over rising competition and rapid credit expansion, which increases downside risk if others follow. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald issued a pessimistic forecast for MELI’s share price, adding to the negative analyst noise that can weigh on shorter-term performance. Cantor Fitzgerald note

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MercadoLibre, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MercadoLibre wasn't on the list.

While MercadoLibre currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here