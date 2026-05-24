TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 583.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,040 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 19,668 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 97,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts: Sign Up

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $202.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $252.56. The stock's 50 day moving average is $212.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,211,332. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TE Connectivity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TE Connectivity wasn't on the list.

While TE Connectivity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here